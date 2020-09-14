The Killeen Independent School District recorded a student case of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Friday.
Both of Killeen ISD’s cases come from students at an elementary school campus. Temple and Belton independent school districts have not registered a positive case since districts began tracking data.
The COVID-19 death toll in Bell County rose to 71 on Friday, with the county inching toward 5,000 confirmed cases.
Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) continued to see a decrease in hospitalizations with 37 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients now in hospitals — three fewer than on Thursday. Men account for a majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County with 58.8 percent of the region’s fatalities.
Bell County has registered 4,994 known cases, and 325 of them are active, according to the Bell County Public Health District. At least 4,598 individuals have reportedly recovered to date.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said the fatality update came after receiving new death certificate information from the state of Texas.
“We added some additional deaths after receiving an update on death certificates from the state,” she said. “We added a small number of additional cases to yesterday’s total and a few cases for today.”
The health district’s dashboard shows 16 cases are recorded for Thursday, while 10 are logged for Friday.
Robison-Chadwell said the health district is monitoring feedback about the new dashboard, and has continued to make subsequent tweaks to the data’s presentation.
“One thing that is challenging with this dashboard is viewing from a cell phone,” she said. “To try to mitigate that we created a snapshot view that should be easier to read from small screens or as a quick reference guide, but the additional chart detail is still available.”
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level is at “level three,” and will be updated Wednesday after its next weekly assessment. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.
Go to https://bit.ly/3hb86l3 to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.
Coryell, lampasas counties
Lampasas County reported one additional case on Friday.
There were a total of 285 cases, 18 of which are active as of Thursday evening’s update.
There have been 258 recoveries and nine deaths. There are currently no hospitalizations in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Coryell County did not update its coronavirus case numbers Friday as county officials said they did not have access to their numbers from the state health department, and they have not had access for about the last week.
When it was last able to access the numbers, Coryell County had 552 total cases and six deaths.
(1) comment
Elementary school. I have gotten 2 notifications from Killeen high school where my daughter attends that 2 students from Killeen high tested positive first time I’m hearing about elements school
