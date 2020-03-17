Two members of the Killeen Educators Association are currently in self-quarantine because of secondary exposure of a person being tested for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the association.
If the test for the virus comes back positive, at least seven other people will be directly impacted including several other KISD employees, according to the release sent by Richard Beaule of the association.
The association is hopeful that the test will come back negative but they are asking the Killeen Independent School District to remain closed and monitor the situation for at least the next two weeks, according to the release.
