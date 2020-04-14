Area residents now have until Oct. 31 to respond to the census questionnaire, three months later than normal, according to a new timeline on the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The non-response follow-ups will also begin three months later, now Aug. 11.
Field operations have been delayed until June 1, according to a news release by Vernon Catron, media specialist in the Dallas Regional Census Office.
“In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public,” the release said. Due to the restrictions and precautions many are taking due to the coronavirus outbreak, the delivery of the final numbers to the president of the United States will be delayed.
Normally, the final numbers are delivered by Dec. 31 of a census year, but this year’s census report is projected to go to the president by April 30, 2021.
Apportionment counts will be delivered to Congress within 14 days of going to the president.
The numbers are projected to be delivered to states by July 31, 2021.
Nationwide, 48.1% of all households have responded to the Census, according to the release.
In Texas, the number is slightly lower with a 41.1% response rate.
Catron said the local county and city response rates, as of Sunday, are:
Counties
- Bell — 45.5%
- Coryell — 43.9%
- Lampasas — 46%
Cities
- Killeen — 44.2%
- Harker Heights — 48.3%
- Copperas Cove — 50.7%
- Lampasas — 50.4%
- Temple — 47.7%
Self-response can be conducted online or by phone. The website is my2020census.gov. Call 844-330-2020 for English, 844-468-2020 for Spanish, 844-392-2020 for Korean and 844-467-2020 for deaf or hard of hearing. Go to https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us.html for a list of all languages and phone numbers.
