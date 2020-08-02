Unprecedented unemployment claims are leaving some some local residents struggling to pay recurring bills — including rent.
The Texas Workforce Commission has received three- to four-months worth of claims in the past few months, according to deputy director of communication James Bernsen.
In response to COVID-19, the pool of those eligible for unemployment benefits has been widened and now includes self-employed individuals unable to work during the international health crisis.
“It’s not like comparing apples to apples with the changes to how claims work,” Bernsen said. “It is impossible to break down the numbers, but the unemployment rate is significantly higher.”
The Texas Workforce Commission reported 920 applications for unemployment benefits during the week of July 18, compared to 180 applications in the same week of 2019.
There were 3,082 recorded applications for unemployment through July 18, compared to 529 at the same point in July 2019. TWC reported 3,686 applications in June compared to 719 the previous year, 5,880 applications in May this year up from 859 in May 2019 and 8,276 applications in April compared to 649 last year.
Bernsen said more than 400,000 jobs are available across Texas featured on workintexas.com, virtual job fairs and 28 workforce information boards across the state.
“If people haven’t used them before, the buildings are closed, but the people are still working,” Bernsen said. “There are a lot of services available for people who need jobs who are looking.”
More information for the Bell County area is available at: https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/
unemployment concerns
Unemployment, coupled with the expiration of federal aid programs, add strain to residents’ budgets for recurring bills.
Bernsen pointed out that the federal provision for $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ended last week and has yet to be extended by Congress.
“The program provides federal reimbursement to states for an additional $600 per week,” according to a news release from TWC. “A full benefit week begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday. The Act states that the program ends July 31, but benefits must be discontinued before the end of the month because by law TWC cannot pay partial-week benefits.”
Other provisions of the federal act do not expire until Dec. 26, 2020, according to the news release, which includes an extra 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted the traditional period of unemployment benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits to persons who are self-employed or who would not otherwise qualify for state benefits.
“It’s important to look at the trends from the last couple of months,” Bernsen said. “We spiked and we’re starting to come back down. But we’re in a world we’ve never been in before, with COVID — we have an unemployment situation that is unprecedented, there’s nothing like this in the history of the stats we have going back to the 1970s.”
eviction ‘last resort’
During this period of financial hardship, local apartment associations have encouraged property owners to see evictions as a last resort, according to Kelly Vann, association executive at the Apartment Association of Central Texas.
“Texas Apartment Association and Apartment Association of Central Texas have encouraged property owners to work with their residents to set up payment plans, waive late fees and do what they are able to do to help residents remain safely in their homes,” Vann said. “We support and are actively advocating Congress right now for rental assistance programs that can help renters remain in their homes. That kind of assistance will also help to keep rental housing healthy and viable, and preserve the existing housing supply.”
Rental rates for the Bell County metroplex average $829, up from $800 during June 2019, Vann said.
Vann provided some online databases through which residents can determine whether their apartment is covered under the CARES Act including https://nlihc.org/federal-moratoriums, The National Housing Preservation data base at https://preservationdatabase.org/frequently-asked-questions-about-eviction-protection-and-the-cares-act/?cn-reloaded1 and the CARES Act tenant protection map: https://trla.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Nearby/index.html?appid1932f764d9254e9ebc28258d74cc8cbb
Rodney Shine, partial owner of Shine Residential Management company, said that while not every situation is covered under the CARES Act, for single-family dwellings financed with federally backed loans have seen a decrease in evictions. Most of those residences are covered by the CARES Act moratorium on evictions through July 24, he said.
“Almost all of our owners that we represent are in that category,” Shine said. “Additionally, the act also eliminated late fees to tenants who were unable to pay rents.”
late fees add to problem
Late fees frequently compound the effect of rents that the tenant can already not afford, Shine said, so tenants have a better chance of “catching up” when they are not also faced with mounting late fees.
“What we did experience in our managed houses was that almost all of our tenants were able to pay rent on time,” Shine said. “We had about 1% of our tenants that were late — and that was about the same rate of delinquency we experienced before COVID-19. We had a couple of tenants who asked for leniency in breaking leases due to financial concerns, but the overwhelming majority performed exactly as they had pre-pandemic.”
Shine said another factor affecting eviction rates is the delay in the court system accepting and processing evictions due to the COVID-19 situation.
The City of Killeen offered COVID-19-related rental assistance for a time in May, according to Hilary Shine, executive director of communication.
“We used $100,000 of CARES Act Community Development Block Grant funding to offer utility assistance and $172,061 in reprogrammed HOME program funding to offer rental assistance to low-income households directly impacted by COVID-19,” Shine said. “The program is no longer active as all funds have been exhausted.”
eviction rates down
Eviction rates are down in Killeen, according to Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
His office recorded 262 filings for eviction in October, 273 in November, 321 in November, 372 in January, and 293 in February. Evictions dropped by more than 100 per month after the pandemic hit in March due to federal protections and local administrative orders, he said.
Local administrative Judge Gordon Adams suspended all non-essential court functions and hearings in an administrative order effective until May 8, Cooke said.
“Evictions did not fall into essential functions,” Cooke said. “Unless there was a tenant, household member or guest posing an imminent threat—I had one or two of those special exceptions. But we had special hearings on those before accepting the filing.”
The moratorium on evictions provided through the CARES Act has contributed to eviction numbers more than 100 fewer than typical in the months leading up to the pandemic. Cooke’s office had a total of 151 eviction filings in March, one in April, 141 in May and 174 in June, he said.
Properties covered under the CARES Act are exempt from eviction until Aug. 25, Cooke said. In order to evict, a landlord is required to provide an affidavit showing why their property is not covered by the CARES Act, he said.
Unless the provisions of the CARES Act are extended, landlords can give 30 day notice to vacate on July 25, but no eviction can be filed on those properties until Aug. 25, Cooke said.
“We are trying to keep up-to-date on that on a daily basis — as far as we are aware, that has not yet been extended,” Cooke said.
Eviction hearings address back rent plus court costs, but do not extend to late fees or deposits, Cooke said.
“You can file for late fees through a small claims court up to $10,000,” Cooke said. “September 1 that will increase to $20,000.”
