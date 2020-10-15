The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 809,808 coronavirus cases in the state as of Thursday afternoon, adding a total of 4,615.
The state also reported a total of 16,812 fatalities, including 95 newly reported ones.
Currently, 253 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 716,015 recoveries, with 78,720 estimated active cases, and 7,111,890 viral tests as of Oct. 15.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
