Lampasas County reported one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday. The county normally receives its daily updates around 6 p.m., Emergency Management Coordinator Angela Rainwater has said.
The death brings the county's total to eight, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted on her official Facebook page Wednesday evening.
There are a total of 256 cases, 18 of which are active. In the county, there have been 240 recoveries, and there are three hospitalized.
Coryell County did not update its website Thursday.
In the county, there are 493 cases, 203 of which are active. There have been 286 recoveries and four deaths, according to the county's website.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
