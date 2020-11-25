Lampasas is now reporting 555 cases as of Tuesday evening, according to Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, who posted the numbers to her official Facebook page Tuesday evening.
Out of the 555 cases in Lampasas County 67 are active, 476 people have recovered and two are hospitalized. A juvenile is currently in the ICU, the Facebook post reported. The county has reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
Coryell did not update their coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.
As of Friday's update, which is the most recent, the county reported a total of 1,137 cases. Of them, 308 were active, 814 people have recovered and there are 15 deaths.
