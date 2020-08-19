Coryell County has reported 10 more cases since its last update on Friday.
As of Wednesday, the county has reported 463 total coronavirus cases . Of those, 318 are active, 141 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as one new recovery.
There were 238 total cases on Wednesday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the cases, 17 were active. Three of the active cases are hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.
The virus has claimed the lives of five people in the county, and 216 have recovered, according to Hoyer.
