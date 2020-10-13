Coryell County officials reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.
On the county's website Tuesday, officials reported a total of 747 cases. Of the total, there are 126 active cases and 610 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County officials reported seven new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon.
Last week, the county had 381 total cases.
In the county, there are 37 active cases and 333 recoveries, according to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
