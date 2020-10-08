Coryell County officials reported 18 new cases Thursday since the county's last published update.
On the county's website Thursday, officials reported a total of 728 cases. Of the total, there are 126 active cases and 591 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County officials reported three new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, the county's last update.
The county normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
In Wednesday's update, the county had 355 total cases.
In the county, there are 21 active cases and 324 recoveries, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted to her official Facebook page.
Ten county residents have died from the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.