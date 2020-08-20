Coryell County reported 18 additional cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
The county reported 480 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 255 are active, 221 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County did not report any new cases on Thursday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Angela Rainwater said the county normally receives the new numbers around 6 p.m. every evening.
There were 238 total cases in the county's latest update on Wednesday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the cases, 17 were active. Three of the active cases are hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.
The virus has claimed the lives of five people in the county, and 216 have recovered, Hoyer said Wednesday.
