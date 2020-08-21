Coryell County reported two additional cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
The county reported 482 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 257 are active, 221 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County receives its update from the state in the evening.
On Thursday evening, the county reported three additional cases.
There were 241 total cases in the county, according to a Facebook post from Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert.
Of the cases, 18 were active. Four of the active cases are hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.
The virus has claimed the lives of five people in the county, and 218 have recovered, the post said.
As of Thursday, there had been 2,773 tests administered in the county.
