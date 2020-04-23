Thirty-six employees at the six Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units in the Gatesville area have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the TDCJ as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
There are also more than 50 inmates in the prison units who have tested positive for the virus, according to Coryell County and TDCJ. Those inmates are included in the 97 confirmed cases in Coryell County, according to county officials. However, county and TDCJ officials differed on the exact number of Gatesville inmates who have tested positive: Coryell County said there were 59, while TDCJ listed 52 on its website late Thursday.
Of the 36 employees, the Lane Murray state prison near Gatesville has the largest portion of those cases with 25. The Woodman unit in Gatesville had nine employees who tested positive, while the Crain and Hughes units each had one. Statewide, there are 693 state inmates who tested positive for the virus and 265 TDCJ employees.
TDCJ is not testing employees for the virus, although their temperatures are taken each day as they come in to work, said TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel.
The employees who have tested positive for the virus are self-reporting their case to TDCJ, and are most likely recovering at home, or in some cases could be hospitalized, Desel said.
Desel said those TDCJ employees who have been tested were tested and treated by their own personal doctors or local health care facilities.
“We don’t test anyone on the employee list,” he said.
TDCJ does test and provide health care for inmates. Those tests are usually done with a partner health care facility, with the University of Texas Medical Branch doing the majority of tests for inmates, Desel said.
The Lane Murray unit, a women’s prison, has 341 total employees and 1,341 inmates.
Desel said TDCJ’s list of inmates who have tested positive for the virus is updated daily, and can fluctuate for a number of reasons. Those reasons could include new positive test results or if inmates who are positive are moved in or out of the prison.
For example, if all of the positive inmates who are currently at the Murray unit were moved elsewhere in the state, Murray’s number would go to zero, unless new positive cases came in.
Transfer of prisoners throughout the state — due to medical reasons — are happening, as TDCJ wrestles with the best ways to restrict and isolate the prison populations and slow the spread, Desel said. All other transfers, including from county jails, have been stopped, Desel said.
In some cases, a prisoner with coronavirus is transferred to another facility where he or she can receive more in-depth health care. In other cases, positive prisoners who are done serving their time, have been released from prison. They are told to return to their home of record and remain in quarantine, Desel said.
Still, the numbers of positive cases at the Gatesville prisons are not sitting well with Coryell County leadership.
“From the very beginning, there have been discrepancies in numbers being reported by DSHS and TDCJ. Those are both State Agencies over which the County has no control,” County Judge Roger Miller said in a news release. “We would certainly like for the numbers to align perfectly, but in lieu of that, we will do everything we can locally to depict an accurate and transparent picture of the cases being reported to the County.”
Residents are urged to continue to follow the guidelines and rules established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local governments.
Desel said TDCJ is doing everything possible to provide health care for affected prisoners, and provide safety and security for TDCJ employees and the public.
