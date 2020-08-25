Lampasas County reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 249, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the total cases, 17 are active and three have been hospitalized, Hoyer said.
The county also added two additional deaths, bringing the total to seven.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert gave an explanation to the additional deaths on her official Facebook page Monday evening.
She said that Dr. Georgia Hay, the county's local health authority, was recently made aware of two Lampasas residents who died "quite some time back."
Hay, who lives in Lampasas, was appointed as the local health authority by the Lampasas County Commissioners Court, Hoyer said.
"One individual was in another county when he became ill and passed," Talbert said in the Facebook post. "And the other was transferred out of a local nursing home and that information was not relayed and therefore there was a significant delay in Dr Hay getting that information."
As of Monday, there had been 2,924 tests administered in Lampasas County, Talbert said.
In Coryell County, there were no new cases reported Tuesday.
The county reported 489 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 263 are active, 222 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
