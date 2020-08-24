Coryell County reported seven additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
The county reported 489 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 263 are active, 222 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported four new cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
The county reported 245 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 20 are active, 220 have recovered, and five people have died from the virus as of Friday.
