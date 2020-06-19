Bell County has reported one new death related to the coronavirus.
The county now has 710 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the county's report Friday.
According to the current report, 10 people have died from the new coronavirus and 305 people have recovered.
The county has performed 22,858 tests for coronavirus.
The positive rate is 3.13%, according to the health district's dashboard.
Currently, Killeen has the most cases in the county at 264 confirmed cases, Temple has 252 cases and there are 52 cases in Harker Heights.
