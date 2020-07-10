Bell County reported 91 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, which pushes the total case count in the county to 1,977 as of Friday. The county added one new death. The total fatalities from the virus in the county is now 14 people.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District said the death was a male 20-29 years of age and that he died outside of the county.
"The case and death were reported to us today. Information about co-morbidities was not shared by the out of jurisdiction provider. We are seeing the continued trend of most cases reported being those under 60," Robison-Chadwell said. "We want to continue to remind everyone of the steps they can take to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Remember to stay home if you can, wash your hands regularly, socially distance, mask if you cannot and please stay home if you are sick."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.