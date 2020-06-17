Bell County has reported two new deaths related to the new coronavirus.
The county now has 658 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the county's report Wednesday.
That is an increase of 39 cases since Tuesday.
According to the current report, nine people have died from the new coronavirus and 292 people have recovered.
The county has performed 22,338 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, Killeen has the most cases in the county at 236 confirmed cases, Temple has 234 cases and there are 45 cases in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.