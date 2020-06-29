Bell County now has 1,081 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county's report Monday, which is an increase of 59 cases from the last report on Friday.
The county is reporting that 13 people have died from the virus.
According to the current report, 377 people have recovered.
The county has performed 25,229 tests for coronavirus.
