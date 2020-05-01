Bell County has 178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, four more than Thursday, according to county officials. The county also reported 94 people have recovered.
Bell County Public Health District said the number of deaths related to the coronavirus remains at three.
The district also reports, as of Thursday, 6,626 tests were completed.
Since April 15, the district's website has had a database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services keeps a different set of numbers and reported Friday the county’s infection total at 189. The state number for Bell County includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post. Also, the state figures are often prepared the previous day.
