Bell County has 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, three more than Friday, the county's last report, county officials reported. The county also reported 135 people have recovered.
Bell County Public Health District remains at three deaths related to the virus.
The district also reports, as of Tuesday, 11,180 tests were completed.
Since April 15, the district's website has a database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized cases, and related deaths.
Click here to view it.
