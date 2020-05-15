Bell County is now reporting 231 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, six more than Thursday, according to the Bell County Health District website. The district also reported 149 people have recovered.
Bell County still remains at three deaths related to the virus.
The district also reports, as of Friday, 13,320 tests were completed.
Since April 15, the district's website has a database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized cases, and related deaths. You can view it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.