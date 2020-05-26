Bell County is now reporting 309 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, 31 more than its last update on May 22, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
"Since Friday, Bell County has added 31 new cases, including several under age 20. Many of these cases are asymptomatic individuals who were tested prior to scheduled medical procedures unrelated to COVID-19," said Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell.
"These new cases include several shared households in which whole families tested positive. Given the contagious nature of COVID-19 this is not surprising. It is anticipated that daily case numbers will continue to fluctuate," she said.
The district also reported 180 people have recovered.
Bell County still remains at three deaths related to the virus.
