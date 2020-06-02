Bell County is reporting 387 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and a total of four deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
The total is an increase of 20 cases from Monday's report.
The district also reported 206 people have recovered.
