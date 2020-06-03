UPDATE 2:11 p.m.: In a statement sent to local news outlets, city of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said a fifth death has occurred in Bell County as a result of the coronavirus.
Romer said the death occurred Tuesday night, and was a resident of the Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in south Temple. The resident had reportedly been admitted to a local intensive care unit.
Bell County is reporting 396 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a total of five deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
The total is an increase of 12 cases from Tuesday's report.
The district also reported 206 people have recovered.
