Bell County is reporting 405 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and a total of five deaths as of Thursday, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
The total number of cases is an increase of nine from Wednesday's report.
The district also reported 205 people have recovered.
Of the new cases, three were from Killeen, according to data from the health district's website.
