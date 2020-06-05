Bell County is reporting 416 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and a total of five deaths as of Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
The total number of cases is an increase of 11 from Thursday's report.
The district also reported 217 people have recovered.
Of the new cases, six were from Killeen, totaling to 153, according to data from the health district's website. Temple added three more cases making its total 153 as of Friday. Harker Heights remains at 26 and Belton added one more case on Friday to bring its total to 45.
Better information that would be useful is to know how and where these people got sick. Then the general public could better protect themselves. Just giving numbers isn'g giving us any real information.
