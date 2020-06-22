Bell County now has 769 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county's report Monday. That is an increase of 53 cases since the Bell County Public Health District's last report on Friday.
According to the current report, 10 people have died from the virus and 332 people have recovered.
The county has performed 22,968 tests for coronavirus.
The positive rate is 3.35%, according to the health district's dashboard.
Currently, Killeen has the most cases in the county at 296 confirmed cases, Temple has 265 cases and Harker Heights remains at 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.