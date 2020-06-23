One more coronavirus death has been reported by the Bell County Public Health District. The county is now reporting 11 people have died from the virus.
Bell County now has 819 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county's report Tuesday.
According to the current report, 348 people have recovered.
The county has performed 23,278 tests for coronavirus.
The positive rate is 3.52%, according to the health district's dashboard.
