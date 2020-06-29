UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Monday: Businesses are no longer required to enforce Bell County’s mask order. Instead, they are “strongly encouraged” to do so, the Commissioners Court decided Monday morning.
The Commissioners Court struck down language in the order — which Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued last week and went into effect early Monday — mandating businesses to require facial coverings on their premises and removed $1,000 fine for violating it.
---
An order mandating Bell County businesses require all customers and staff on their premises to wear a mask went into effect early this morning.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn called for the mask order Wednesday during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse in Belton. It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will continue through at least 11:59 p.m. July 13 — unless it is extended by the county judge or Commissioners Court.
Breaking the order could result in a business facing a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. Local law enforcement agencies will carry out the order. Residents will be able to report violations to a hotline by calling 254-933-5203.
COVID-19 cases in the county broke through the 1,000 mark Friday. At least 1,022 cases have been reported. In June, 669 cases have been reported. That is 65 percent of all confirmed cases in Bell County.
