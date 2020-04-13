Bell County has 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, six more cases than they had reported Saturday night.
New cases include a Temple man in his 40s, A Killeen woman in her 40s, a Temple man in his 30s, a Killeen man in his 30s, a Killeen man in his 50s and a Harker Heights man in his 50s.
The number of fatalities in Bell County has not changed, keeping the number of deaths to three related to the new coronavirus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services currently reports 101 cases in Bell County as of Monday at noon.
there will be discrepancy between the health district’s and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ data, said Bell County Health District Director Amanda Robsion-Chadwell
“We’re not putting the case numbers for soldiers on (Fort Hood) in our numbers,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The reason we’re not doing that is because we don’t investigate those cases. Those cases are handled by Fort Hood by their staff. They do cooperate with us. We do talk to them a lot.”
Fort Hood cases, the health district director said, are reported directly to the state and are lumped together with other local cases for a total Bell County number.
FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
