Bell County has 554 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the county's report Friday.
That is an increase of 26 cases since Thursday.
Of the total number, six people have died and 245 people have recovered.
The county has performed 20,692 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, there are 196 confirmed cases in Killeen and 36 in Harker Heights.
Temple has the most cases with 206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.