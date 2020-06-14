Bell County has 578 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to the county's report Saturday.
That is an increase of 24 cases since Friday.
According to the current report, six people have died from the new coronavirus and 245 people have recovered.
The county has performed 20,692 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, there are 202 confirmed cases in Killeen and 38 in Harker Heights.
Temple has the most cases in the county with 214.
