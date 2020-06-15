Bell County has 598 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to the county's report Monday.
That is an increase of 20 cases since Saturday.
According to the current report, seven people have died from the new coronavirus and 260 people have recovered.
The county has performed 21,377 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, there are 213 confirmed cases in Killeen and 39 in Harker Heights.
Temple has the most cases in the county with 217.
