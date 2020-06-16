Bell County has 619 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to the county's report Tuesday.
That is an increase of 22 cases since Monday.
According to the current report, seven people have died from the new coronavirus and 260 people have recovered.
The county has performed 22,046 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, Killeen has the most cases in the county at 223 confirmed cases. There are 39 cases in Harker Heights.
Temple has 222 cases as well.
