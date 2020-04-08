Bell County has 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, three more than Tuesday, county officials reported.
Of the new cases, one is a Killeen man in his 40s. The two remaining patients are Temple residents, one a woman in her 50s and the second a man in his 30s.
Bell County Public Health District continues to report two deaths related to the new coronavirus.
