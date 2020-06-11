Coronavirus Graphic logo

Bell County has 528 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the county's report Thursday.

Of those, six people have died and 245 people have recovered.

Seventy-four of the people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized at some point and 36 of them were admitted.

The county has performed 20,491 tests for coronavirus.

The county's initial report Wednesday was 494 cases. Later Wednesday, Bell County updated its report to 496 cases. 

