Bell County confirmed 201 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of five since Wednesday, according to county officials.
The district also reports, as of Thursday, around 9,025 tests were completed.
Since April 15, the district's website has had a database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths.
