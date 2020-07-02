Coronavirus Graphic logo

Bell County now has 1,374 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county's report Thursday, which is an increase of 86 cases from the last report on Wednesday.

The county is reporting that 13 people have died from the virus.

According to the current report, 407 people have recovered.

The county has performed 26,329 tests for coronavirus.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

