Bell County has 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, three more than Tuesday, county officials reported.
Bell County Public Health District still remains at three deaths related to the virus.
The district's website now has a new database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths. It does not show ages or locations of positive patients.
Fifty-three Bell County residents have recovered from the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday the county having 110 known cases — a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers.
So far, 22 people have been hospitalized and 18 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Jacob Sanchez with FME News Service contributed to this report.
