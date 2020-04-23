The Bell County Public Health District updated its database Thursday afternoon where the positive cases went from 141 to 147. The district also reported 73 recovered.
Killeen has 68 cases, according to the district.
The district's death toll related to the virus is still at 3.
For more information and demographics visit here.
