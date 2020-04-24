Bell County has 151 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District website.
Recoveries remain at 73 cases, and deaths remain at three.
Confirmed cases increased by four from Thursday's update.
Of the new cases, none were from Harker Heights or Killeen, which still has the most cases with 68. One was from Belton, and three were from Temple.
Three of the new confirmed cases were women, and one was a man.
Ages of the four new people were one in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 70s.
According to the health district, four additional patients have been hospitalized, and one additional has been admitted to the ICU since Thursday.
