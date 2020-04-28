Coronavirus Graphic logo

Bell County has 165 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, seven more than Monday, county officials reported. The county also reported 73 people have recovered.

Bell County Public Health District remains at three deaths related to the virus.

The district also reports as of Tuesday 4,102  tests were completed. 

Since April 15, the district's website has a database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths. Click here to view it.

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

