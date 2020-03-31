Bell County added eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to at least 44, officials said.
The newest cases include three Temple residents, three Killeen residents, a Belton resident and a rural Bell County resident, according to new data released by the Bell County Public Health District.
So far, six people have recovered. One person has died, a Temple woman in her 80s.
SCHOOL CLOSURE EXTENDED
Also Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed to May 4.
Killeen ISD announced that it would also keep campuses and offices closed through May 4, and directed families to its message at killeenisd.org/covid19. An automated message is also being sent to parents, guardians and staff, KISD said.
FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.