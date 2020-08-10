The Bell County Public Health District added two deaths to the total count for 24 total deaths as of Monday.
The county also added 126 new cases over the weekend.
The addition leads to a total of 3,851 total cases on Monday, according to the health district's dashboard.
Of the total cases, there have been 2,678 recoveries.
The county has performed 38,226 total tests for the virus and the positivity rate is 10.074%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.