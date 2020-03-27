Bell County now has 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Bell County Public Health District. Six cases are in Killeen, three men and three women. One case is in Harker Heights, a woman.
The death count of the virus is still one, an 80-year-old Temple woman.
The health district released the new numbers Friday.
Of the Killeen residents who tested positive, two of the men are in their 40s; the other man is in his 60s; one of the women is in her 20s; one woman is in her 40s; and the other woman is in her 50s, according to the district. The Heights woman is in her 40s.
On Thursday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced that there were 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. He also had announced that one person had died of the disease.
Blackburn also extended the county's stay-at-home order until 11:59 a.m. on April 6.
