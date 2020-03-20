NEW ON MARCH 21
Bell County has added a phone number for the public to call with questions about COVID-19 and the Local Disaster Declaration for Public Health Emergency. Beginning on March, 21, the call center will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reach a representative, dial 211.
Central Texas College will be closed until April 5. On March 23, all classes will be moved online with the exception of limited labs. Student Support Services offices will be available by email to serve students.
Ongoing list:
EVENTS
Social gatherings are to be no more than 10 people, per Gov. Abbott’s order.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
KISD - Through April 3
CCISD - Through April 3
Belton ISD - Through April 3
Florence ISD — Through April 3
Lampasas ISD — Through April 3
Temple ISD - Through April 3
UMHB - Moving to Online learning beginning Monday with tentative plans to return to face to face classes on April 6 if conditions allow.
CTC remains closed to students, visitors through April 5; classes to be online
Texas A&M Central Texas - Through March 20
BELL COUNTY
Bell County has added a phone number for the public to call with questions about COVID-19 and the Local Disaster Declaration for Public Health Emergency. The call center is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dial 211.
CITY OF COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up: Tentatively postponed to May 1.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant: Rescheduled for May 30.
Copperas Cove Education Foundation Boots & Buckles Gala: Rescheduled for July 18.
Copperas Cove Library: Closed but patrons may still check out materials by locating them online at www.copperascovetx.gov/library or by calling 254-547-3826. Library staff will contact the patron to set a time for pick-up at the front door of the library. Reference questions for topics such as requests for tax forms or schoolwork assignments will be answered at reference@copperascovetx.gov.
Copperas Cove Senior Center: Closed
The City of Copperas Cove has canceled the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23. All agenda items are expected to be covered during the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 27.
The Copperas Cove Economic Devolpment Corporation has canceled their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 25. All agenda items for this meeting are expected to be covered at the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 22.
CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Killeen has established a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The City’s COVID-19 webpage is available 24-hours per day and contains important information and resources related to the situation. It is updated regularly to keep the public informed. The web address is KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.
All municipal facilities will be closed to walk in traffic beginning March 19 until further notice.
Parks and Recreation: All activities, including Senior Recreation activities, canceled until further notice.
All classes, events and rentals in city-owned facilities are canceled.
CITY OF KILLEEN
Cancellation of city-sponsored events with expected attendance of 10 or more
Cancellation of public/private events at city properties with expected attendance of 10 or more; staff will be contacting organizers for rescheduling
Police Department: limited public access to police headquarters and jail; call 9-1-1 for actual emergency; call 254-501-8800 for non-emergency and other services
Human Resources: administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Public Works: all administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Solid Waste bulk collections: suspended indefinitely
Recycling services: suspended indefinitely
Killeen Municipal Court: Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled; appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850
Bob Gilmore Senior Center: closed until further notice
Lions Club Park Senior Center: closed until further notice
Family Recreation Center: closed until further notice
Killeen Community Center: closed until further notice
Sports Leagues: all adult and youth sports leagues (adult softball and volleyball and youth baseball, softball and soccer) suspended until further notice
Public Libraries: closed until further notice; curbside service for checking out materials is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871; patrons may also use downloadable resources at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries
Utility Collections: the lobby remains open for establishing new accounts and transferring service, but all payments should be made using the drive-through lanes or online at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections
Killeen Civic & Conference Center: business offices only open
Killeen Arts & Activities Center: business offices only open
FORT HOOD
1st Cavalry Division 2020 Spouses Dining In postponed until May 15
STATE GOVERNMENT
Driver’s license offices are closed until further notice. Drivers seeking to apply for a new CDL can do so at the Georgetown office, 1070 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown. Drivers that have driver’s licenses that expire on or after March 13, will remain valid for 60 days.
BUSINESSES
Copperas Cove Dentist — Closed through March 22, reopening March 23 with new hours for two week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cinemark at Market Heights — Closed until further notice.
Regal Killeen Stadium 14 — Closed until further notice.
Cinergy Cinemas Copperas Cove — Will close at end of day Friday. Will be closed until further notice.
STORES
H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart is offering senior-only shopping beginning Tuesday. The specific time will be 6 to 7 a.m. on every Tuesday through April 28.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Friday that it would temporarily close approximately 800 locations, including the one in Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Market Heights.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
JC Penney: Closed
Kohl’s: Closed
RESTAURANTS
All restaurants in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties must cease dine-in operations, effective 11:59 p.m. March 20, according to an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Drive-thru and take-out services are still allowed.
Chick-fil-A: Drive-thru
McDonald’s: Drive-thru, carryout and deliver only PlayPlaces closed
Taco Bell: Dining area closed, drive-thru
Starbucks: Drive-thru, walk-in orders
Whataburger: Drive-thru and online pickup
Wingstop: Delivery and carryout
GYMS/YOGA STUDIOS
All gyms and recreational facilities are closed by order of the governor.
NURSING HOMES
Visitors to nursing homes are prohibited except in specific circumstances.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vive Les Arts: The Vive Les Arts Theatre of Killeen is postponing its season. A chance to support VLA is through “The Show That Never Was!,” an initiative that will raise funds by purchasing tickets to its imaginary play. Anyone who purchases a ticket purchase will receive a playbill with their name listed as a performer. VLA will also share the news via its social media platforms. There is also a chance to be featured on its website.
