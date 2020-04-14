Bell County has 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, three more than Monday, county officials reported.
The new cases represent a woman in her 50s from Harker Heights, a man in his 50s from rural Bell County and a woman in her 70s from Temple.
Bell County Public Health District still remains at three deaths related to the virus.
