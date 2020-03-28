Bell County now has 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Bell County Public Health District. Three new cases were reported in Killeen on Saturday for nine total cases in Killeen, four men and five women. One case is in Harker Heights.
The death count of the virus is still one, an 80-year-old Temple woman.
The health district released information Saturday showing that two of the latest cases were women -- one in her 30s and the other in her 60s. The third case was a man in his 30s.
Of the nine Killeen residents who have tested positive, one of the men is in his 30s; two of the men are in their 40s; the other man is in his 60s; one of the women is in her 20s; one woman is in her 40s; one in her 30s; one in her 60s and the other woman is in her 50s, according to the district. The Harker Heights woman who tested positive is in her 40s.
On Friday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced that there were 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Blackburn also extended the county's stay-at-home order Friday until 11:59 a.m. on April 6.
As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, there was one case in Coryell County, according to the county's Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Harrell.
Lampasas County has zero reported cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
