The Bell County Public Health District added 108 cases to the county's total count in its report on Tuesday.
There are now 1,628 total cases of the coronavirus in Bell County.
Of those cases, 469 have recovered and there have been 13 deaths because of the coronavirus.
There have been a total of 117 hospitalizations in the county and the county has performed 26,878 tests for the coronavirus.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said: "We have seen more people in our community being hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. As it has been for the last several updates those under the age of 60 are driving the cases with about 82% of all cases in those under 60 years of age."
"We want to remind everyone that masking is about mitigating spread by reducing the chance that an individual spreads the virus while unknowingly contagious. That is why we implore people to please mask if in a setting where social distancing is not possible, wash your hands regularly, do not touch your face with unwashed hands, avoid gatherings particularly if you are high risk and stay home if you are sick," Robison-Chadwell said.
